A USPS Driver Is Fighting for His Job After Posting About Being Forced To Work in a Winter Storm "Witnessed a city carrier myself being forced to work out of one of those trucks in the wintertime without any heat." By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 4 2026, 9:03 a.m. ET

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" is the saying that people of a certain age think of when they think of postal carriers. That's because for a long time, it was the Postal Service's informal motto, highlighting how the American mail carriers would do their best to deliver the mail no matter what the weather outside. However, over the years, a lot has changed at the post office.

And while mail carriers may have more flexible hours (some even deliver mail on Sundays now), inclement weather may be more likely to keep them at home. Except that wasn't the case for one postal worker, who says he and his coworkers endured unsafe conditions to get to work, only to find themselves plowed in. Several weeks later, the postal worker shared an update that he may lose his job after a post about the situation went viral. Here's what we know about the USPS winter mail delivery story.

Source: James Lewis/Unsplash

A mail carrier documented unsafe conditions at his work.

On Jan. 26, 2026, Jason Thompson shared a few photos and videos of the parking lot where he works on Facebook. In the clips, several mail trucks can be seen buried under mountains of snow so high that some of them were inaccessible until they were dug out by mail carriers. "Today the United States Postal Service is operating under extreme and dangerous weather conditions, and our carriers are being put in an unacceptable safety situation," Thompson captioned the original post.

"Carriers are driving in from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and surrounding areas — risking their lives just to get to work — only to be told there is no mail and no parcels," he continued, noting that the carriers were being told they would have to use their personal time if they wanted to go home, despite that fact that there was no mail to be delivered. Thompson said he was sharing the post in an effort to make local legislators and news crews aware of what was happening.

During Cincinnati's historic Jan. 24-25 winter storm, veteran USPS mail carrier Jason Thompson braved dangerous, snow-covered roads to reach work, only to find poorly plowed lots burying trucks and inadequate resources for clearing them. Frustrated by poor communication and safety concerns, he posted on Facebook. USPS demanded he remove it, then placed him on unpaid emergency leave pending investigation. After media coverage, he was reinstated and plans to return to work. USPS emphasized employee safety as a priority.

Thompson was hopeful that putting the situation out in the open would help create new policies that balance the need to deliver mail with the safety of those tasked with performing the service. People jumped in the comments to share support and their own stories with one person saying her son-in-law found himself in the same situation, and he spent his entire shift cleaning out his truck.

"Witnessed a city carrier myself being forced to work out of one of those trucks in the wintertime without any heat," another person wrote. "This is just the tip of the iceberg." Another person from another region shared that similar things were happening everywhere. "And tomorrow the carriers will be out there 10/12 hour days in the dark, snow, ice, and freezing temperatures trying to get caught up," they added.

The mail carrier may be terminated over viral post about working conditions.