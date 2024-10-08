Home > Big Impact > News Kitten Gets Happy Ending After Being Rescued From a USPS Truck The rescue was captured on video. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 8 2024, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: John Debacker/Facebook

A New York kitten is resting easy after a harrowing 24-hour ordeal that found her stuck inside the engine of a city mail truck with no means of escape. The kitten had been calling for help for quite some time before anyone realized she was trapped, prompting the mail carrier to reach out to a nearby animal rescue service.

In the end, the kitten was freed, but not before her entire adventure was caught on camera. Watch the amazing rescue below and find out where the little kitty is spending her days now.

A kitten was rescued from a USPS truck in Midtown Manhattan.

The amazing rescue footage was captured by bystanders who had gathered around the mail truck to watch as John DeBacker pulled the cat to freedom. According to local news station PIX 11, DeBacker was called in to help by the truck's driver, who discovered the kitten's presence when customers alerted him to her cries. DeBacker drove an hour to reach the cat and arrived just in time for the daring 10 p.m. rescue.

“I normally don’t do [New York City] rescues but made the hour drive knowing how dire the situation was,” DeBacker told the news station. The kitten had refused all of the help that had previously been offered. Instead, the attempts from those who stepped up only seemed to make the kitten more resistant to rescue, pushing her deeper and deeper into the truck's engine where she ultimately became trapped.

Finally, Carlos Bravo, the USPS letter carrier driving the kitten around, had the idea to take the interior hood cover off, allowing DeBacker access to reach the cat. “It was roughly a 24-hour ordeal but in the end we are proud of our carrier Carlos for his assist in the happy ending," a USPS spokesperson told PIX 11. "We thank the animal rescue folks and the police department for their support."

The kitten has been doing well since being rescued.

Fortunately, DeBacker has been sharing updates about the frightened cat with his Facebook followers, letting them know that all's well that ends well. Three days after making the rescue, DeBacker posted a picture of the kitten to check in with her growing number of fans, posting a shot of the little ball of fluff snuggled up inside a plastic container.