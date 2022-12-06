U.K. Strikes Triggered by U.K.’s Exorbitant Cost of Living

As most of us know, the cost of living in the U.S. has skyrocketed in the last few years. Housing has gotten more expensive, groceries are basically unaffordable, and fuel prices are exorbitant. And in the U.K., things unfortunately aren't much better.

Employees across the country have gone on strike, because the cost of living is so high, in relation to wages. And as a result of the U.K.'s cost of living crisis, many are suffering, physically and mentally.