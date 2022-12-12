Environmentalists Worldwide Disappointed After First U.K. Coal Mine Opens in 30 Years

In the realm of sustainability, our neighbors across the pond unfortunately seem to be regressing.

First, fracking was brought back during Liz Truss' seven week stint as Prime Minister. And even though her successor, Rishi Sunak, reinstated the ban, the U.K. is now opening its first coal mine in several decades, just a few weeks after COP27. Environmentalists view this as a major setback, as the nation continues attempting to transition to renewable energy.