President Donald Trump Signed an Executive Order on Water Pressure — What's It All About? Learn how the Executive Order will affect the pressure of your showerhead. By Jamie Bichelman Published April 10 2025, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Some environmental protections enacted by previous presidential administrations are under attack by current President Donald Trump. On April 9, President Trump signed an Executive Order that seeks to undo certain water pressure regulations set forth by his predecessors. What, you may be wondering, does all of this mean for President Trump's hair, your daily shower, and ongoing efforts by dedicated conservationists to save what's left of the world's water supply?

Article continues below advertisement

Believe it or not, President Trump's April 9 relates to all of those thoughts, and more. If you haven't yet familiarized yourself with the unexpectedly partisan issue of showerhead water pressure, you're in for quite a messy ride. Keep reading to better understand what the April 9 Executive Order means for you and your family.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Details on Donald Trump's water pressure Executive Order.

According to the webpage on The White House website for the April 9 Executive Order, President Trump has named the official presidential action: "Maintaining Acceptable Water Pressure in Showerheads." "Overregulation chokes the American economy and stifles personal freedom. A small but meaningful example is the Obama-Biden war on showers," Trump notes to begin the Executive Order.

According to POLITICO, President Trump told reporters present at the signing of the Executive Order that he believes the regulations set forth by Presidents Obama and Biden got in the way of his preferred grooming standards. “In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip,” President Trump said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Article continues below advertisement

To further demonstrate President Trump's anger towards his predecessors in office, the conclusion of the first section of the Executive Order reads: "To the extent any definition is necessary for this common piece of hardware, the Oxford English Dictionary defines 'showerhead' in one short sentence."

Article continues below advertisement

A fact sheet was published on The White House website to accompany the signing of the Executive Order. Entitled "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Makes America’s Showers Great Again," the page indicates that this measure was taken to undo "the left's war on water pressure."

According to the fact sheet, "President Trump is restoring sanity to at least one small part of the federal regulations, returning to the straightforward meaning of 'showerhead' from the 1992 energy law, which sets a simple 2.5-gallons-per-minute standard for showers. The Order frees Americans from excessive regulations that turned a basic household item into a bureaucratic nightmare. No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless."

Article continues below advertisement

Rescission of the Energy Conservation Program: Definition of Showerhead.

Per Sec. 2 of the Executive Order, President Trump is directing the Secretary of Energy to rescind the Energy Conservation Program: Definition of Showerhead. "Notice and comment" on the rescission of the 13,000-word regulation, per President Trump, will not be necessary.