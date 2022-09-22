Tropical Storm Hermine: The 2022 Hurricane’s Path, Predictions, and More

Only a few days after Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico — and Tropical Storm Gaston formed off the Azores — Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to be the next named storm. Meteorologists indicate it could develop sometime next week, posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with monstrous winds, rain, and flash floods.

Both European and U.S. forecasting models are showing the storm moving towards the Gulf Coast, which has weather experts especially worried.