More Than 1 Million Bags of Shredded Cheese Is Being Recalled The recall includes multiple brands of cheese sold across more than two dozen states. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 4 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Louis Hansel/Unsplash

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a recall, and this time it involves shredded cheese. More than a million bags of the dairy essential are being recalled due to concerns that the cheese had become contaminated with non-food items. The recall includes several different brands of cheese that had been manufactured by an Ohio-based company, which was then repackaged and distributed across 31 states. The recall covers some 236,000 cases of a variety of types and flavors.

The recall has been given a Class II rating by the agency, which means that consuming the products could cause unintentional injuries. As such, the FDA is asking consumers to check their refrigerator for these bags and discontinue using them at once. Want to know which cheeses are included in the recall? Keep reading to find out more about the FDA's alert, including what you should do if you have the cheese sitting in your refrigerator at home.

The FDA has issued a Class II recall of shredded cheese.

The company Great Lakes Cheese Co. is the the manufacturer of the product, that was repackaged and sold by brands like: Always Save

Borden

Brookshire's

Cache Valley Creamery

Chestnut Hill

Coburn Farms

Econo

Food Club

Food Lion

Gold Rush Creamery

Good & Gather

Great Lakes Cheese

Great Value

Happy Farms by Aldi

H-E-B

Hill Country Fare

Know & Love

Laura Lynn

Lucerne Dairy Farms

Nu Farm

Publix

Schnuck's

Simply Go

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stater Bros. Markets

Sunnyside Farms Each company has its own UPC and best buy dates.

Anyone who has purchased the above cheeses should visit the FDA's website to look at a complete list of the cheeses that have been recalled in order to verify the UPC code on any cheeses you may have purchased from any of the above-mentioned brands. That's because the FDA says that there is a possibility that some of these cheese packages could've been contaminated with metal fragments, which could pose "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" when consumed.

1.5 million bags of shredded cheese sold at Walmart, Target recalled over metal contamination fears https://t.co/E83vsjzFE4 pic.twitter.com/szOvVRnPaL — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2025

What should you do if you purchased the recalled cheese?

According to CBS News, the cheeses were sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico, and were carried in national retailers like Aldi, Publix, and Walmart. All of the cheeses have sell-by dates that can range from January to March 2026, which means they could still be in homes across the country. If you have one of these cheese packs at home, you should discontinue using it immediately, according to the FDA website, which states that you can typically get a refund if you return it directly to the store.