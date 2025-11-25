Cheese Recalled at Highest Risk Level Over Listeria Concerns— Check Pantry Before Thanksgiving

Customers can take the recalled products back to the store of purchase—or show the bill—to get a full refund.

Companies often issue a Class I recall, one of the most serious types of food recall, when a product has the potential to cause severe health issues if consumed. It happens when a product is contaminated with harmful bacteria like Listeria or Salmonella. In recent news, Ambriola Company, which is the supplier of Pecorino Romano cheese to Boar’s Head, a food products company based in the US, has issued a Class I recall. It has pulled two of its most popular cheese products from the market due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Cheese packets at a Boar's Head store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

As per the official recall notice, the affected Boar’s Head cheeses were distributed nationwide, making their way onto shelves at popular stores like Big Y, as reported by Food and Wine. The products involved were the 6-ounce packages of Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and the FS Grated Romano Cheese. The UPCs of the products are 042421-05858 and 042421-15119, respectively. For additional safety, look for the 'best by' dates on the label of the product. In this case, both the products have their best-by dates ranging from November 21, 2025, to March 12, 2026. Along with this, Boar’s Head has also decided to pull back all the products produced by Ambriola Company for them, just as a precautionary measure.

Shredded cheese on a wooden board. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | Jcomp)

Ambriola Company found out about the possible contamination after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed them that the products had safety concerns. However, despite the risk, no illnesses have been reported by any of the customers as of yet. The FDA states, “The product(s) involved are past their shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.” They added, “Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.”

Furthermore, customers can take the recalled cheese back to the store of purchase—or show the bill—to get a full refund. But if your retailer doesn’t accept returns, the safest option is to discard it. For further queries, reach out to Boar’s Head customer service at (800) 352-6277. Meanwhile, experts at Mayo Clinic claim that Listeria poses major health risks for pregnant women, older adults, and anyone with a weak immune system. It is important to note that certain food items are more prone to carrying the bacteria, including soft cheeses, deli meats, and dairy products that haven’t been pasteurized.

A woman with an upset stomach. (Representative Image Source: Pexels| Andrea Piacquadio)

The infection can even be fatal for unborn babies, newborns, and those with a weakened immune system. The initial symptoms of the infection are diarrhea, upset stomach, and vomiting. If not treated, the affected person can also face symptoms like fever and chills, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, and more. While any of these symptoms often begin within two weeks of consuming the contaminated food, it can sometimes take up to two months as well. But it’s important to note that a quick antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of the infection, keeping you out of danger.

