On Tuesday, Dec. 20, residents of two Russian villages — Kalinino and Yambakhtino — witnessed a fatal explosion. And no, it wasn't related to ongoing warfare.

About 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, a major pipeline operated by Gazprom burst into flames unexpectedly. The pipeline, which crosses the Russian-Ukrainian border, supplies the rest of Europe with fuel from West Siberia, so this Russia pipeline explosion is likely to exacerbate the ongoing gas crisis.