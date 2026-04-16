The FDA Issues a Xanax Recall After the Drug Failed To Meet Certain Specifications The FDA issued a Class II recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 16 2026, 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Freestocks/Unsplash

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of a widely prescribed medication after the drug failed to reach certain specifications during a test. Xanax, a popular anti-anxiety medication is being pulled from shelves as a result, leaving some wondering what they should do with their prescription. The news was shared in mid-March 2026, when the manufactured initiated a voluntary recall of the medication, which was sold nationwide.

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA has since updated the recall notice, giving it the agency's second-highest classification due to the potential health risks associated with taking the pills. Keep reading to learn more about the 2026 Xanax recall, including which products are impacted, where they were sold, and what you should do if you have this batch of pills at home in your medicine cabinet right now.

Source: Hal Gatewood/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA has issued a Xanax recall.

The FDA shared a recall alert for Xanax XR on Mar. 17, 2026. According to the statement on the agency's website, the recall included the extended-release version of the tablets (which also feature the name alprazolam), and they were sold in 3 milligram doses at 60 tablets per bottle. The medication, which is available only by prescription, was distributed by Viatris Specialty LLC, based in Morgantown, West Virginia. The pills also may state "made in Ireland."

You can check your prescription to see if it was included in the recall by looking at the label, which will contain lot number 8177156 with an expiration date of 02/28/2027. These medications were distributed nationwide and could have been purchased from a variety of pharmacies and mail-order prescription places, depending on your insurance company's requirements. According to the FDA, the recall was started after the medication failed to meet dissolution specifications.

Article continues below advertisement

The widely prescribed medication for treating anxiety and panic disorders is being recalled nationwide, according to the FDA. https://t.co/J8HhDug86S — KOIN News (@KOINNews) April 15, 2026

What does "failed dissolution specifications" mean?

Failed dissolution specifications may not sound like the worst thing in the world, especially when we see so many recalls for stuff that sounds a lot scarier, like items that have come into contact with bacteria, toxins, and foreign objects. However, Express Pharma explained what this finding means, highlighting just how important of a test it actually is. According to the website, these tests are to determine how long it takes for the active ingredient in a medication to be released.

Article continues below advertisement

Agencies like the FDA then use this information to determine how well the medication will perform in the body, as well as to verify that the product is safe, effective, and stable. So, what causes them to fail these tests? Express Phara says the culprit usually has to do with how the product is stored and manufactured. Those that experience extreme conditions during storage and in transit, may not perform as expected during these tests.

Bottles of Xanax, a popular anxiety drug, recalled nationwide. Here's why https://t.co/1Ar4Bu1WfM — WHO 13 News (@WHO13news) April 15, 2026