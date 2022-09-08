Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Were an Integral Part of Her Life

On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96. Passionate about colorful hats, stamp collecting, and horseback riding, the Queen had many interests. But nothing surpassed that of the Queen's passion for her corgis.

Throughout her long life, it's estimated Queen Lizzy had more than 30 corgis — but what is the history behind Queen Elizabeth's corgis, and what happened to her current pups after her death?