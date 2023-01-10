Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Source: Getty Images The Gentle Barn Rescues Logan Paul's Former Pig, Whom He Seemingly Bought for Clout By Kelly Corbett Jan. 10 2023, Updated 5:10 p.m. ET

Another day, another reason why the pet trade should be abolished. A teacup pig named Pearl was recently rescued from a case of neglect by the nonprofit animal sanctuary organization, The Gentle Barn. And as it turns out, she used to be the pet of WWE star and internet personality Logan Paul.

The Gentle Barn confirmed to Green Matters in an email on Jan. 10, 2023 that the team received an email from Logan Paul "thanking us for taking in Pearl the pig." Here's the full story.

Source: The Gentle Barn Henry the pig is seen at The Gentle Barn in Tennessee.

The Gentle Barn finds Logan Paul's former pig, Pearl, in poor health.

In a TikTok video posted in January 2023, The Gentle Barn shared that it had gotten a call about an abandoned pig left alone in a field. The pig, who is named Pearl, was found next to another pig who had passed away. Pearl's ears were mangled and she had a near-fatal infection in her uterus. Fortunately, The Gentle Barn was able to take her in, and nurse her back to health. The sanctuary's team was also able to learn more about where she came from.

@thegentlebarn Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us at The Gentle Barn. From what we've been told, it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy "mini pigs" or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded. While we don't know everything she's been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love. #pigrescue #animalrescuestory #abandonedanimals #pigsoftiktok #farmanimalrescue #thegentlebarn ♬ Where is My Mind? - Piano Version - The Blue Notes

"From what we've been told, it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy 'mini pigs' or 'teacup pigs' for clout online, believing they will stay small," wrote The Gentle Barn on TikTok. The sanctuary added that when these pigs begin to grow large, their owners usually try to get rid of them. At the time, The Gentle Barn didn't name the specific influencer who lead Pearl to this sad fate, but many believed it to be Logan Paul.

Ok, now we can all agree. FUCK Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/JPqthGVx5f — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 10, 2023

In an email obtained by TMZ, Paul wrote to The Gentle Barn to thank the organization for rescuing his former pig Pearl. As seen in the email, Paul explained that a few years ago, Pearl lived "happily" with him in his home in Encino for two years. But when Paul decided to move to Puerto Rico in 2020, he handed her off to a horse ranch in Santa Clarita. Pearl was further believed to have been rehomed 10 months after that. When The Gentle Barn found Pearl, it was clear that none of these places were equipped to take care of her.

As of now, Pearl is doing much better. The Gentle Barn told Green Matters in an email that she "is getting the best care" at its animal sanctuary. Besides receiving top-tier treatment and being fed a healthy and colorful diet, Pearl is also receiving sound therapy and making friends with the other pigs.

Source: The Gentle Barn Pearl sits with Ellie Laks, co-founder of The Gentle Barn.

"We have been slowly introducing her to our potbelly pig family and Pearl has now been fully accepted. Pearl and her new potbelly pig family are now exploring together during the day and sleeping together at night. Her best friend is our pig Barry — they even snuggle together," The Gentle Barn told us.