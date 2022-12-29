‘Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope’ Documentary: What It’s About, How to Watch, and More

While we love a true crime documentary, there's nothing better than snuggling up under a flannel blanket with a highly insightful climate documentary — that's why Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope is currently at the top of all our watch lists right now.

Prince Albert II of Monaco hosts a new CW doc about the importance of protecting the ocean. It delves into prevalent issues plaguing our planet's bodies of water today, and highlights the work of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.