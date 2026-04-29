NASA's Satellite Name Generator Helps People Spell Their Name Using Photos of the Earth You're going to want to try this for yourself. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 29 2026, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: kylevacations/TikTok, chrisskeez/TikTok

Nature lovers are going to be obsessed with a feature that NASA has shared on its website. The cool feature quickly went viral on social media, with people showing off how the tool can be used, where NASA satellites pull photos as part of a name generator, allowing you to spell out just about anything you want using images taken from the Earth. The end result is really cool, and it's actually popular among more than just those with an affinity for the great outdoors.

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That's likely because it highlights how many different landscapes and features make up our planet, which apparently has enough diversity on its surface to create every letter of the alphabet... and then some! Curious what your name looks like when entered into the NASA satellite name generator? Keep reading to learn more about how to use it and what many people are doing with the images after the space agency puts them together to spell out their unique moniker.

Source: AK/Unsplash

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NASA has a satellite name generator.

NASA's name generator has gone viral online with people sharing videos of their creations on TikTok. In one video, @kylevacations posted a photo from his own name generator, where each letter of his name was created using different satellite images from NASA. They included both land-based letters as well as an E that really looked like it was pulled from a design that was caught in the ocean. People were quick to jump into the comments to share some of their own creations.

One person even marveled at the fact that there were more than just 26 photos to choose from, after they said they entered their name in did multiple searches until they found a series of photos that they liked best. However, some people fell in love with the name generator for a whole different reason. "I can find my unique name," a person named Shandi wrote. "This is healing the little girl in me who couldn't ever find her name on a keychain."

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How to have NASA spell your name with the Earth.

Want to create your own cool NASA inspired design? It's actually very easy (and totally free) to do. You just need to visit the space agency's website, type your name (or whatever you want to spell) into the prompt, and hit "enter." The website then populates a series of images to create your design, giving you the choice to download whatever popped up, or else hit "enter" again to have a new series of images populate.

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You can also scan a QR code created by the name generator, which will allow you to share your creation with others on social media.