You Can Watch News Anchor Mike Tobin's Attempt to Summit Mt. Everest An estimated 322 people have died on the mountain since 1922. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 23 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET

Climbing to the top of Mt. Everest is a dream for many mountaineers and adventurers. As the world's highest peak, the mountain's song siren pulls in nearly a thousand people a year to make the trek. And while many wash out, some tragically so, there are a select few who can make it to the top, earning a once-in-a-lifetime view as well as bragging rights. Mike Tobin is one of those few who have seen the world from the top, and he is sharing his experience in a documentary.

The Fox News anchor will appear in a Fox Nation documentary that highlights why people make the trip, how he prepared, and what you need to do if you want to make it back down to Earth again. Tobin will also introduce other climbers whom he met during his journey, and share some of the triumph and heartbreak that happened both on the way up and on the way back down again in Everest: Journey to the Top of the World. Here's what we know so far about the journey.



Mike Tobin from Fox News climbs to the top of Mount Everest.

Fox News says that the exclusive documentary will run on Fox Nation, which gives a visually stunning look at the world from atop Mt. Everest. But, before Tobin can get there, he dives into the passion and drive that makes it possible for some people to climb to the top, sharing a little about those he met on the way, including some who were injured and appeared to suffer from frostbite. Tobin also talks about how he had to get into the right headspace for the journey, especially on his return.

"I'm very well aware that 90 percent of the accidents happen on the way down and so you're tired, you're a little hypoxic, and it was a moment of concentration for me," he said, before revealing that he had to remind himself not to make any mistakes so he could avoid turning "a celebration into a tragedy." And the voyage does turn into a tragedy for so many. According to the Climbing Kilimanjaro blog, an estimated 322 people have died on the mountain since 1922.

And while Tobin says that 90 percent of the deaths happen on the way down, the website says that the majority of the deaths (120) occur during route preparation, with the overall leading cause of death being avalanches. Following that, it looks like "other" is the next highest killer of climbers, with falls following in a close third. For those who don't know, due to the conditions on the mountain, those who perish there remain there after death, as it's too dangerous to carry the bodies out.

Who is Mike Tobin's wife?

Since climbing Mt. Everest is obviously dangerous, one has to wonder how Tobin's wife, Catherine, feels about it. As a fellow news anchor — Catherine also works as a journalist for Fox News, and the pair met when they both worked in Philadelphia — we're sure she's grown used to her husband (who sometimes serves as a wartime correspondent) being in harm's way.

Source: X Mike Tobin with his wife Catherine and dog Banksy.