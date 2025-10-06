Hundreds of People Are Awaiting Rescue After Getting Trapped on Mt. Everest It sounds like hikers weren't prepared for such an intense snowstorm. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 6 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Ben Gao/Unsplah

Each year, an estimated 800 people will head to Mt. Everest with the hopes of reaching the summit of the massive mountain. However, not every person who arrives will manage the grueling trek, according to the Furtenbach Adventures blog, which says takes people an estimated six to eight weeks to manage thanks to the slow pace at which mountaineers need to move in order to acclimate to the changing atmosphere toward the top of the mount.

In Oct. 2025, that trek was made that much more treacherous after a blizzard blew into the eastern side of the mountain, trapping some hikers and causing the Chinese government to launch a massive rescue mission to help those who were unable to leave the mountain's frigid terrain. Want to learn more about the people trapped on Mt. Everest? Keep reading as we share everything that has been posted about the rescue efforts, including how many people may still be stranded on the mountain.

Thousands of hikers trapped on Mt. Everest.

On Oct. 6, 2025, Chinese rescue teams fought against the elements as they tried to help hundreds of hikers leave the eastern slope of Mt. Everest, according to NBC News. The mountain, which is considered the highest in the world when measured strictly by the portion that stands above sea level, was hit by a blizzard that trapped many people at around 16,000 feet. The intense snowfall was unusual for this time of the year, which caused many hikers to be unprepared for the thigh high accumulation.

NBC News reports that some of the hikers who had been on Everest when the snow hit reported experiencing signs of hypothermia and cold stress, highlighting just how urgent the rescue was at the time. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as of the time of publication, and it seems like the rescue workers were able to escort hundreds of would-be mountaineers back down to base camp, where they were then able to obtain medical help.

How much does it cost to climb Mt. Everest?

While NBC News reports that the Everest Scenic Area was closed on Oct. 4 due to the storm, the region typically sees a lot of visitors. However, not everyone can afford to pay the price to gain entry to the mountain's trail. That's because it can be quite expensive to travel to the summit. Between the cost of supplies and the guides you'll need to hire to ensure you make it safely to the top (and back down again), you can be looking at tens of thousands of dollars.

For example, the company Alpine Ascents charges $80,000 for a five-climber team, which includes meals, transportation, medical care, and permits. And those permits account for a huge chunk of the budget. According to the BBC, as of January 2025, it costs $15,000 to purchase a permit to climb Mt. Everest during the peak season of April through May.