Midea Recalls Almost 2 Million Air Conditioners Due to Possible Mold Exposure The air conditioners have been designed to fit within windows. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 10 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Midea/X

Ever in search of the perfect air conditioner that is both eco-friendly and powerful enough to capably cool your home during the warmer months, some people install massive systems while others turn to units that are designed to fit within windows. For brands like Midea, this market is perfect to capitalize on consumers' collective preference for cooling during the summer. However, what happens when an air conditioning unit goes awry and instead poses a hazard in the home?

Article continues below advertisement

Midea air conditioners are under hot water — so to speak — as a massive recall is underway due to some potentially life-threatening conditions. If you or your family and friends have a Midea brand air conditioner in the home, you'll want to pay attention and read on to learn more about the Midea air conditioner recall of June 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Midea air conditioners recall details:

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), roughly 1.7 million units of the U and U+ Window Air Conditioners were recalled by the Midea brand on June 5. An additional 45,900 units of the air conditioners were sold in Canada, as well. "Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers," according to the CPSC report on the recall.

#RECALL: Midea recalls about 1.7 Million U & U+ Window Air Conditioners due to risk of mold exposure. Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Get refund or repair. CONTACT: 888-345-0256



More: https://t.co/hNtAruXqeG pic.twitter.com/HJcLX5wGW0 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 5, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

At the time the report was filed, there had been 152 reports of mold in the Midea brand air conditioners, as well as 17 incidents involving consumers experiencing symptoms related to mold exposure. The Midea-manufactured air conditioners have been sold at popular retailers such as Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy, as well as online via Amazon, Lowe's, Walmart, BJ's, and others from March 2020 through May 2025.

Although the air conditioners were made by Midea, they have been sold under several different brand names, including: Comfort Aire

Danby

Frigidaire

Insignia

Keystone

LBG Products

Midea

Mr. Cool

Perfect Aire

Sea Breeze.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, per the CPSC website, the air conditioners have been designed to fit in windows and were sold at three different levels of power: 8,000 BTU, 10,000 BTU, and 12,000 BTU. "The air conditioners are white and measure about 22 inches wide and 14 inches high," per the CPSC report. "They were sold with remote controls and can be controlled by a mobile app."

The sidewalks in Brooklyn this weekend 💀 Here’s what you should know about Midea’s recall of our favorite air conditioner — and how to get a refund or repair kit if you own one: https://t.co/hHlwyd7Jal pic.twitter.com/NS4yDpAQds — NYT Wirecutter (@wirecutter) June 9, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

As The New York Times' Wirecutter section indicated above, consumers have already purged their homes of affected units, and in some instances, leaving the units on the corner of the street to be picked up by their city's trash service. However, per the report, consumers should not immediately jump to angrily tossing their air conditioning units on the curb, as free repairs or refunds are being offered by Midea.