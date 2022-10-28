Awesome DIY Air Conditioner Ideas for an Unexpected Heat Wave

Hotter weather is becoming more common and more expected. With each year heating up, air conditioners are almost a household essential. There are a few problems with this — besides the obvious issue of climate change.

Air conditioners use a lot of energy, which isn’t exactly helping the goal of being more energy efficient. Also, many unexpected places are experiencing heat waves. These places (e.g. the Pacific Northwest) aren’t fully prepared for 110-degree weather. This is when a DIY air conditioner might come in handy.