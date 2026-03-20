McKinnon Galloway Shares Crazy Story About How a Freak Accident Led to Her Hearing Loss "I spent years surviving things I never thought I’d face... brain surgeries, paralysis, deafness, loss." By Lauren Wellbank Published March 20 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: mckinnongalloway/TkTok

Influencer McKinnon Galloway has touched thousands of people with her stories of survival and determination, after a freak accident led to her being diagnosed as a teen with a rare condition that changed her life. These days, she uses that story and everything that came after her diagnosis to help others with their own struggles by creating TikTok videos for her fans and followers. However, now, she's digging even deeper and letting even more people into her world.

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That's because McKinnon Galloway has opened up about exactly what happened before and after her hearing loss, documenting the struggles she went through after being diagnosed with a rare disorder that caused tumors to grow on her nerves. The beloved influencer's infectious laughter is just one of the reasons why people keep tuning in to hear her speak, but even when she's talking about the hard things, she always has a smile for her followers. Keep reading to learn more about her story.

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McKinnon Galloway shared her story of her hearing loss on TikTok.

On Nov. 18, 2025, a blue-clad Galloway filmed herself telling the story of her hearing loss for her followers. She explained how she was just a teen when everything unfolded, and how she had been diving for the ball while playing volleyball. After hitting her head on the ground, she was sent for a routine MRI to make sure everything was okay, which is when she was told that there were two tumors pressing on the nerves in her brain, which doctors said would soon cause her to lose her hearing.

The condition was caused by a genetic disorder known as neurofibromatosis type 2, and while she was initially put on a medication to slow the growth of the tumors, she eventually required multiple brain surgeries. Over the years, things got harder for her family, and when she was just 25-years-old her father died by suicide. In the years that followed, Galloway began to have seizures, and eventually she developed partial facial paralysis and became partially blind due to a cerebral stroke.

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@mckinnongalloway I spent years surviving things I never thought I’d face…brain surgeries, paralysis, deafness, loss. And the hardest moment wasn’t the pain…it was the day I finally said “I can’t do this. I’m done.” But staying stuck wasn’t healing me. So I changed the only thing I could: my mindset. “I can’t do this” became… “I’ll figure it out.” And that one shift opened doors, windows, opportunities, and solutions I couldn’t see before. If you’re facing something heavy right now… fix your focus. Stop saying “I can’t.” Say “I’ll figure it out.” #motivation #perspective #nf2 #braintumors #virL ♬ original sound - McKinnon Galloway

However, Galloway revealed that when she was at her lowest, she turned to a surprising place, which forced her to change her mindset from "I can't do" to "I'll figure it out" which is when she became a motivational speaker and started working with assistive technology so that she could become an advocate for others with her condition. She opened up to the New York Post about her journey, explaining how she especially feels for children with this disease who are forced to grow up in hospitals.

What is neurofibromatosis type 2?