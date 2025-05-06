What Is the Deal With the Biological Age Test Everyone Is Trying on TikTok? Biological age measures your body's youth as opposed to the number of candles on your birthday cake. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 6 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: _perezgg5_/TikTok

Biological age has become a fad term used by many, including the Kardashian family who publicly underwent extensive testing to determine their biological ages during an episode of The Kardashians in 2024. Despite the seemingly superficial idea behind finding out whether your biological age — which is the term used to determine the functional age of your body — there actually is a bit of science to this number.

Those who work in this industry would likely tell you that the figure factors in things like a person's genetics, their diet, stress, and activity levels. But, those who have heard that they can get an accurate reading on their own biological age by doing a test on TikTok may be curious to know how much merit there is to the idea. You can learn more about the TikTok biological age test, and how it compares with the extensive testing done by healthcare providers, below.

What is the biological age test on TikTok?

There are a few different versions of the biological age test online, but one popular one is making the rounds, and includes people trying to go from a kneeling position to a squatting position without falling over. One viral video of the test comes from TikToker _perezgg5_, who posted a video of several co-workers who try to go from kneeling to standing simply by jumping up in the air. "If you can do this your biological age is below 30," the caption read.

People in the comments tried the test and reported back with varying results. One person said that curiosity got the best of them, and they tried the test with no success. Meanwhile, another commenter was excited over being able to complete the task. "I thought I couldn't and I could," they posted, crediting their active lifestyle for keeping them limber.

Then there were some funny responses, including one person who said the real test was whether or not you could stick the landing, but instead how you'd feel the next day.

How do you calculate biological age?

If you want to try something a little more scientific than a TikTok test, the Cleveland Clinic says you can undergo testing to measure your DNA methylation. Experts can measure the amount of these methylation cells in your DNA to determine your age. Another method involves more standardized blood tests. These tests involve analyzing those results alongside of other info to create an algorithm that compares things like cholesterol, heart rate, weight, blood pressure, and more.

Although, the real question is, "What do you do with your biological age when you have it?" According to the Cleveland Clinic, nothing. That's because this information isn't widely used in a healthcare setting yet, which means you won't be able to use it to make decisions about your own medical care. Additionally, the clinic notes that these tests aren't exactly standardized yet.