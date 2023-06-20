Home > Big Impact > News Lost Submersible Touring Titanic Wreckage Still Missing — "Underwater Noises" Heard A group of tourists in a submersible touring the Titanic wreckage went missing on June 18, 2023. Here's what the situation is now. By Anna Garrison Jun. 21 2023, Updated 10:30 a.m. ET Source: CBS News/YouTube

The tragic sinking of the passenger liner, the RMS Titanic, has been memorialized in history. Now, a second tragedy may be forever associated with the ship: on June 18, 2023, a tourist submersible intended to view the wreckage of the Titanic went missing. The ship is called the Titan and submerged on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic on June 18.

Unfortunately, the crew of the Polar Prince research ship, which had been monitoring the expedition, lost contact with the submersible one hour and 45 minutes later, according to the U.S. Coast Guard on June 19. The submersible has not been located since. How much did it cost to board the vessel in the first place? Who is on the ship? And is there any hope for the submersible's return to the surface? Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Source: CBS News/YouTube

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently on a search and rescue mission for a lost submersible touring the wreckage of the Titanic.

The U.S. Coast Guard has teamed up with the U.S. Navy, Rescue Coordination Center Halifax, a P8 Poseidon aircraft, and the Canadian military to search the waters for the missing submersible, they announced on June 19. Unlike a submarine, a submersible requires another ship to launch, navigate and retrieve it. It is currently unclear what happened to the submersible, why it lost contact, or how close it was to the Titanic wreckage when it went missing.

The submersible is owned by OceanGate Expeditions and was part of an eight-day journey based out of Newfoundland, Canada. According to CNN, the Titanic wreckage is located 13,000 feet below the surface, southeast of Newfoundland.

On June 21, Canadian aircraft detected "underwater noises" in the search area, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to redirect their searches by remotely operated vehicles, but so far, a statement from the Coast Guard said the effort "yielded negative results," according to NBC News. It estimated that by June 22, there will be "about 40 hours of air" left on the missing submersible out of the full 96 they started with.

Who is on the Titanic submersible?

The small, 21-foot vessel only carried five passengers. According to the U.S. Coast Guard press briefing, the Titan held one pilot and four "mission specialists." Although the names of the passengers have not been formally announced to the public, most of those on the Titan were identified by their family members to the press.

Among the passengers is Hamish Harding, a British businessman from the United Arab Emirates, who first announced his trip on his company's Facebook page. Diver Paul-Henri (P.H.) Nargeolet was confirmed to be onboard by his family to NBC News on June 20. He had led previous expeditions to the Titanic wreckage.

According to BBC News, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood were also aboard the vessel. Dawood is a trustee of the Seti Institute and vice-chairman of the Engro Corporation. His family, including his wife and two other children, traveled from their southwest London home to Canada for a month for the expedition. Additionally, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush has also been confirmed to be onboard the Titan as reported by The Seattle Times on June 20.

What was the cost of the Titanic submarine tour?

OceanGate Expeditions has previously conducted expeditions to the site in 2021 and 2022, as their website advertises. According to NPR, each seat on the ship costs $250,000. An older version of OceanGate's website reveals that submersibles have "some basic emergency medical supplies and 96 hours of life support."

However, there is another reason many are concerned about the safety of the passengers. CBS News correspondent David Pogue, who embarked on the OceanGate Expeditions in November 2022, revealed that the hatch was sealed from the outside with 17 bolts and no other way out.

Many are calling into question the safety of the ship after it previously went missing for two and a half hours.

Pogue also noted several alarm points in his voyage. Some parts of the submersible were "off-the-shelf components" and one of its interior lights was even purchased from a company called CamperWorld. Stockton Rush was present for Pogue's tour and explained that the vessel was controlled with a modified Logitech game controller.

The inside of the submarine was very cramped, with only a bottle for a toilet. Pogue said the Titan appeared to have a "MacGyver jerry-riggedness," but Rush disagreed, claiming the Titan was crafted by consulting Boeing and NASA. Rush added, "Everything else can fail. Your thrusters can go, your lights can go, you're still going to be safe."