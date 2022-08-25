Here’s Why Lake Michigan Is Supposedly the Deadliest of the Great Lakes

Sadly, many of the Great Lakes aren't considered to be particularly safe to swim in, due to high pollution levels and strong currents. But Lake Michigan was recently deemed the deadliest Great Lake of all, after the number of drownings from summer 2022 alone was revealed.

Why is Lake Michigan so deadly? Unfortunately, the visitor death toll was very high this year. But Amber Twardy of ABC57 News explains that many of the Great Lakes face similar problems — they just attract far less visitors.