Unlike our ancient ancestors who depended on weather and tools to secure daily meals, today's humans are swirling in palatial abundance, with every stall, counter, shelf, and casement slinging with tantalizing foods. But despite reeling in this profusion of nosh, the modern human doesn’t have access to food the way the ancients had. Take Helioglabus, the Emperor of Rome in the 3rd century. Known for his debaucherous dinner parties, he welcomed his guests with 22-course meals put together with delicacies like camel’s heels, peacock tongues, 600 ostrich brains, fish grilled in blue sauce, peas lace with gold and rice with sprinklings of pearls. All these delicacies are available even today, but not merely at the command of bow and arrow.

Vegetables, fruits, and animals are just the same as they were thousands of years ago, but prices have changed dramatically. Now nothing comes for free. Thankfully, there are people like Dominique Raether (@homesteadingfor3) who know the trick to collar the otherwise lofty-priced groceries at cheap costs. The answer, she revealed, is “Flashfood.”

"If you have not heard of the Flashfood app, I need you to download it right after this video. Let me show you why," Raether told her viewers in the August 2022 video. Hauling a jumbo-sized bag of groceries, she proceeded by explaining what Flashfood is. “When grocery stores have things that are going to be expiring soon, they will post them on this app at half off usually,” she explained. Raether went on to unbox her grocery bag and display the items she had bought using this app. The first item on the list was “two different pork tenderloins.” Other items included a packet of bagels, four different packs of chicken breasts with three in each, and two packs of smoked pork chops.

In the end, she revealed that the grand total for all these items was just $55 with this app. “Would have been double that without these discounts,” she said. “So I am gonna freeze everything. I’ll just let it thaw the same morning and then I’ll have a lot cheaper meals. So definitely, download that app.” She also shared the referral codes for availing of the discounts. According to its website, Flashfood “gives you unbeatable deals on groceries at peak deliciousness.” In the comments section, hundreds of people shared their experiences with this food app. “I have saved hundreds of dollars and my freezer is full. I love this app,” said @inboxva. In another comment, they shared, "I check this app every day."

“I find this great for last-minute snack ideas. Like milkshakes for the neighborhood kids on the last day of school. If the milk says it goes bad in three,” wrote @graceunderfire22. A TikTok user, @kurpenla, pointed out that the Flashfood app is not available in every location, except for mainly the northern area. In response, the app (@flashfood) commented from their official account writing “Hopefully we're nearby soon!”

According to The Independent, food prices are rising in America at the fastest pace in more than a year. On average, American households pay about $270 per week (or $1080 a month) for groceries, per Visual Capitalist. Eggs are now 60% more expensive than they were in 2024, whereas other grocery items like bacon, cereal, sugar, chocolate, and coffee haven’t been deprived of the steep inflation either. With these sky-high prices, everything is feeling the crunch. In such a scenario, Flashfood’s service is like a secret key that allows people to access their favorite foods cheaper than anywhere else while taming the unflinching graph of inflation.

You can follow Dominique Raether (@homesteadingfor3) for content related to DIY, gardening, homesteading and food prep.