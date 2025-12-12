King Charles Addresses the Nation, Giving a Rare Update on His Health The royals don't like to share too much about their health. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Dec. 12 2025, 5:45 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Anyone who has followed the royal family for any amount of time knows that when Queen Elizabeth was alive, her guiding mantra was, "never complain, never explain." Now that her son King Charles is in charge, it seems like the former public relations strategy is getting a bit of a makeover. That's because the monarch has been fairly open with the public about his cancer diagnosis, sharing the news just a little bit before Princess Kate shared her own scary health update.

However, the royal family does still like to keep mum about what is going on with their health, and there haven't been too many updates since the king shared his initial diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024. After which, the king laid low for a little bit before starting to return to his regular duties. So, how is King Charles feeling these days? King Charles issued a health update in December 2025, letting his fans and followers know just how he's feeling ahead of the holidays.

King Charles issues rare health update.

On Dec. 12, 2025, King Charles addressed the public during a Channel 4 special titled Stand Up To Cancer. During the broadcast, which People magazine notes contained a pre-recorded message that had been filmed several weeks in advance, the king spoke about his health struggles, calling his diagnosis "overwhelming." For those who don't remember, the monarch announced that doctors had discovered cancer when they were performing a procedure related to an enlarged prostate.

While the cancer was unrelated to the enlargement, according to Buckingham Palace, the 77-year-old began treatment for his cancer immediately. That early detection is likely the reason why the king was so eager to appear on the show, where he touted the importance of early detection. In fact, he noted that millions of people could be missing out on the opportunity to participate in these sometimes life-saving screenings prior to realizing they have a problem.

Does King Charles still have cancer?

While the king avoided coming right out and saying that he was officially in remission, it does sound like he's seen good results thanks to his once-a-week treatments. "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," he said in the pre-recorded video shared in December 2025.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty percent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives," King Charles continued. While we can appreciate the fact that the royals like to keep as much of their lives private as they can, it really is wonderful to see them breaking that tradition to try and help others.