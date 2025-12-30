Critics Blast Kim Kardashian Over Decision To Gift Her Kids Designer Pupppies for Christmas "Puppies are not plushies." By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 30 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Reality star Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy. From breaking the internet to her very public relationships, the star hears plenty of feedback about everything she does. And while most of her choices are pretty harmless in the grand scheme of things, there are those who think she may have taken things a little too far over the holidays, thanks to a very lavish gift that she gave to each of her four children that she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West.

The gift in question has not only prompted outrage from fans and critics alike, but a well-known animal rights group is also getting involved in the conversation after Kim Kardashian gave her children puppies for Christmas. But these aren't just any pooches. The designer puppies are expensive dogs that were likely bred especially for the star. And she's not the only Kardashian who tucked a pup under the tree for the holidays. Keep reading to learn more about the Kardashian Christmas pups.

Kim Kardashian gave her kids puppies for Christmas.

On Christmas day, a happy Kardashian showed off some of her family's Santa haul on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine. In the since-expired snaps, Kardashian revealed some of the luxe gifts that had been dropped off at her house overnight, which included a foursome of seriously cute puppies. According to the magazine, Kardashian captioned the photo of the Pomeranian puppies to say that "Each kid got a puppy."

Her children, which include 12-year-old North, 10-year-old Saint, 7-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old Psalm's new family includes two dark-colored pooches, one with a cream-colored look, and a sable-colored pup. And the mother of four wasn't the only one whose family grew by four (or more accurately, 16) feet over the holiday, since her younger sister Khloé Kardashian also shared a Christmas day snap of a new pet, but this time it was a black Labrador retriever.

PETA Reacts to Kim Kardashian's lavish Christmas gift.

While fans seemed to slam the reality stars on social media, an advocate for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement chiding the sisters. "Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," PETA wrote on X.

Puppies aren’t plushies. Kim and Khloé Kardashian missed a huge opportunity to use their platform to help shelter dogs instead of buying from breeders. Ignoring the homeless animal crisis is inexcusable. Next time, call a shelter and choose adoption. https://t.co/hHdaQ5Lb8a — PETA (@peta) December 27, 2025

"[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis," Newkirk continued in her statement. It's worth noting that many experts argue against gifting someone a pet for Christmas due to the high rate of post-holiday returns. In fact, shelters often see a rise in surrenders of both new pups and older ones after the holidays.