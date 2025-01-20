Kim Kardashian Vouches for Egg-Free Scramble Breakfast Made Out of Protein-Rich Vegan Ingredient

The reality star reveals a vegan ingredient that's her go-to as part of her plant-based lifestyle and it helps her with a skin condition.

It is an interesting time to live in. Veganism is becoming popular by the day across all continents but people do not necessarily need to miss out on their favorite animal products. Companies now offer vegans dietary choices to supplement their eggs and meat with greener alternatives. The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is one of the notable members of the vegan community. Although she has not officially declared herself as so, the reality star has routinely influenced her vegan lifestyle on social media.

In 2019, the SKIMS founder shared a snap of her vegan breakfast on her Instagram Story. A bowl of muesli topped with some fruit, two plant-based sausages, and a vegan egg scramble constituted her breakfast platter for the day, per a LiveKindly report. A one-worded caption followed as she wrote, “Vegan.” Speaking of plant-based meat alternatives, JUST Egg is one of those options that allows vegetarians to make scrambled eggs out of a plant-based egg made with mung beans. CEO of JUST Josh Tetrick did not want to miss the opportunity of a celebrity of such stature enjoying his plant-based product.

Therefore, he quickly reshared Kardashian’s story on his personal channel to explain that the scrambled egg the celeb was having was whipped out of a JUST Egg. However, this is not the first time the mother of two teased her green choices. She had shared another photo of her vegan breakfast with the caption, “Plant-based life.” It featured two slices of avocado toast, meatless breakfast sausages, and some egg-free scramble complete with a sea moss smoothie.

It is no surprise that people are embracing these plant-based diets that promise a safer and healthier alternative to meat and reduce the environmental footprint of each individual. Moreover, JUST egg, for instance, does not contain any saturated fat, trans fat, artificial flavors, or cholesterol. Instead, it contains 5 grams of protein, the same as a real egg, per the official website. In addition to eggs, JUST also provides eggless mayonnaise and dressing substitutes for vegan diets.

Kardashian, who suffers from psoriasis– a type of skin condition, vouched for her vegan diet saying it helps her manage the symptoms. Vegan tacos were her go-to's that kept her psoriasis triggers normal, she revealed in a blog post, per VegNews. Hence, she had decided to stick to veganism except on “treat” days. Experts have weighed in on the reality star's claim about vegan diets and their impact on psoriasis symptoms. The National Psoriasis Foundation reported that the symptoms can be managed with systematic treatments including the consumption of certain foods.

Expert Amy Lawson, the founder of Thrive Nutrition, said, “Certain foods can help ease the inflammation that is associated with psoriasis. Foods that have the biggest impact on skin health include those with anti-inflammatory properties, all of which come from plants.” The most common triggers of psoriasis include stress, allergies, smoking, and certain foods containing simple sugars and simple carbohydrates like pasta and white bread. Moreover, a 2017 study found that meat, dairy, gluten, red meat, and sugar were some of the eliminated foods that affected psoriasis. Lawson added that according to studies, some foods can promote inflammatory responses in the body and worsen skin conditions like psoriasis.