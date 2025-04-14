Fact Check: Does Donald Trump Plan To Raise Minimum Wage in 2025? The Fair Labor Standards Act is the standard that controls minimum wage. By Lauren Wellbank Updated April 14 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: History in HD/Unsplash

Donald Trump has signed a flurry of Executive Orders since starting his second term in 2025. While some people have been fans of what the president has been up to, many have been angry over his use of the tool to run the federal government. This has spawned a lot of commentary online, with people sharing their thoughts and feelings about what is happening at the federal level. But, not every post about the president can be confirmed.

As such, a viral social media story is raising questions about whether or not Trump plans to raise the minimum wage in 2025 after claiming that he signed an order to that effect in April 2025.Keep reading as we break the story down, including details about the states that have already increased the minimum wage for their residents.

Is Donald Trump raising the minimum wage in 2025?

As of April 14, 2025, no executive order has been signed by the president regarding an increase to the minimum wage. Additionally, the White House has not announced any plans to create such an order. While Trump did say that he would consider a change to the federal minimum wage during a December 2024 interview with NBC's Meet the Press, it doesn't look like he's made a decision to do so.

In fact, Trump actually cut the minimum wage on March 14, 2025. He did so by issuing an executive order that reversed a regulation put in place by Joe Biden, which mandated that private sector workers be paid a minimum of $17.75 an hour while working on federal contracts. Trump's EO effectively erased the gains set in place by Biden, dropping the minimum wage for these employees down to $13.30 an hour, according to American Progress.

This amounts to a 25 percent decrease in pay, which covers hundreds of thousands of people who work with the U.S. government, allowing the employers who pay these workers to drop their wages as a result of the changed regulations.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP JUST SIGNED A BILL TO MAKE MINIMUM WAGE $25 AN HOUR☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ss5VFFArFs — STEVE #DREAM BIG...just enjoy the moment (@stevehalilovic) April 14, 2025

A story has gone viral for claiming that Trump is increasing the minimum wage to $25 per hour.

The White House may be staying mum about wage increases, but that hasn't stopped speculation thanks to a viral video that is making the rounds online. The video, which features a collection of clips of the president, claims that the 78-year-old has signed a bill to increase the minimum wage to $25. According to the post, the pay increase would take effect on April 15, 2025.

But, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the minimum wage for nonexempt employees remains at $7.25 per hour. This amount was adopted by the country in 2007, when it increased from $5.85 per hour. The increase was implemented over three years, with the final increase being achieved on July 24, 2009.