Is There a Solar Eclipse Today? The 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Makes a Solar Spectacle Only a select few people in the U.S. will get a chance to see this solar eclipse. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Oct. 2 2024, 11:08 a.m. ET

2024 has been a banner year as far as celestial events go, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. On Oct. 2, 2024, some lucky residents may witness an annual solar spectacle called the "Ring of Fire" eclipse. The show will be visible to folks living in a couple of different places around the world, including a small number of U.S. residents.

Find out more about when you can see the Oct. 2 "Ring of Fire" eclipse — including how you'll be able to catch a view of this annual event — by reading more below.

Is there a solar eclipse today?

A solar eclipse will occur on Oct. 2, as the moon comes between the Earth and the sun. The best view of this moment happens when the moon is at its furthest point from the Earth, where it will appear a few sizes smaller than the sun. According to NASA, this size differential produces the "ring" appearance during the point of the eclipse when the moon is positioned perfectly in front of the sun, giving the event its descriptive name.

According to NASA, the ring of fire isn't the only exciting part of the celestial display. As the moon approaches and passes the sun, it will offer lucky viewers the same experience as a partial eclipse, leaving a crescent-shaped black spot over the sun.

What time is the eclipse today? Here's the October 2024 solar eclipse start and end time.

Today's solar event will happen in several stages, according to the Time and Date website. Those in the path of the eclipse can expect to see things start at 3:42 p.m. Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) — UTC is the unit used to help coordinate times when an event is happening over multiple time zones — and the actual ring of fire should be visible beginning at 4:42 p.m. UTC. The eclipse should be fully completed by 9:47 p.m.

Here's how to find out if you're in the path of totality to see the 2024 'Ring of Fire' eclipse.

Unfortunately, most of the U.S. will miss out on getting a chance to experience this eclipse. That's because the path of totality only includes a few places, including the southernmost bits of Chile and Argentina. As for the U.S., only those living in Hawaii are expected to get a glimpse at the event, and even then, they'll miss the full effect of the "Ring of Fire."

According to the Time and Date website, Hawaiian cities like Hilo and Kailua-Kona will have the best view of the partial eclipse. Their experience will begin at 5:44 a.m. local time, with their best view expected to take place at 6:45 a.m. The entire event is expected to be over at 7:56 a.m.