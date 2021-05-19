How to See the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse for Some Amazing Views

A ring of fire solar eclipse, which is also known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when the sun, moon, and Earth are perfectly lined up, according to My Modern Met. The moon must be in its new moon phase, and it has to be at its farthest point from Earth as possible. When this occurs, the moon effectively blocks off the sun entirely, which only leaves behind a fiery-looking ring visible to lucky planet Earth spectators — it's truly a sight to see, but make sure to protect your eyes.