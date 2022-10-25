Step Outside to Catch the Partial Solar Eclipse

We love a cool celestial sighting, and fortunately, today could be a good day to catch a little action in the sky. Avid stargazers and astronomers alike are anticipating the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022, which means the moon will be squeezing itself into Earth’s orbit to put on part of a stellar show in the sky.

But when and where can we see the partial solar eclipse? And what will it look like?