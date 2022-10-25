Step Outside to Catch the Partial Solar Eclipse
We love a cool celestial sighting, and fortunately, today could be a good day to catch a little action in the sky. Avid stargazers and astronomers alike are anticipating the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022, which means the moon will be squeezing itself into Earth’s orbit to put on part of a stellar show in the sky.
But when and where can we see the partial solar eclipse? And what will it look like?
If you generally spend your weekdays working outside or driving, don't worry — the partial eclipse won't affect daylight, even if it's fully visible in your area.
“It will basically be a bite coming out of a sun,” Dr. Robert Massey, the deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the U.K., told The New York Times. “It’s not going to be noticeably darker, even if you’re out. Your eye is so good at adapting.”
And while diehard astronomy nerds will certainly think the partial solar eclipse looks cool, the "wow" factor will vary based on where you are. But either way, it's worth trying to get a look at it, whether that means you'll have to step outside during your lunch break, or take a peek out your office window every once in a while.
Dr. Massey reiterated this sentiment, telling stargazers: “If you’ve never seen one before, it’s a great experience.”
What is a partial solar eclipse?
If everything you learned in eighth grade science no longer lives in your brain rent-free, we have you covered.
According to TODAY, a solar eclipse takes place during the new moon lunar phase, when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. The Oct. 25 event is a partial eclipse, however, which means the moon’s shadow will only partially block the sun’s light.
This can result in various spiritual happenings — eclipses tend to trigger both fascination and certain levels of anxiety, with a long line of mythological history.
But astrologically, earthlings can anticipate a "wake up call from the universe." You can start fresh by letting go of aspects of your life that no longer serve you, pushing for new beginnings, and to embrace new energy. They impact the signs differently, but result in different levels of healing and moving forward.
When and where to see the partial solar eclipse:
This is the second and last solar eclipse of 2022, so grab your sunnies and get ready for an out-of-this-world show.
According to Space.com, it started at 4:58 a.m. ET for those in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It was visible to those in Europe, and regions of northeast Africa, the Middle East, and western Asia. It peaked at about 11:10 a.m. ET, when the moon blocked a little more than 82 percent of the sun for those North Pole, and mostly ended in South India around 11:10 a.m. ET.
You might be able to catch parts of it, still, but if you can't, so many people took amazing photos of it.
The Twitterverse has captured photos of the partial solar eclipse, and the results are awesome.
Luckily, people whipped out their cameras for this spectacular natural phenomena, and the photos are fantastic — take a look at our favorites, below.