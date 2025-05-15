Igloo Coolers Recalled Over Crush Injuries and Fingertip Amputations More than a million coolers are being recalled. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 15 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Igloo/cpsc.gov

Coolers are typically a staple for backyard BBQs and tailgating celebrations around the world. But, for one company, they are also the possible source of a serious injury, thanks to a manufacturing defect that has left several people hurt. After receiving multiple reports of hand injuries, Igloo has issued a recall of its Flip & Tow style cooler. The company is advising customers to discontinue using the products at once as a result.

Keep reading to learn more about the fingertip amputations that prompted the Igloo recalls, and what you need to do if you own one of the more than two dozen coolers included in the recall.

Igloo issues a massive recall over fingertip amputations.

The iconic cooler brand Igloo issued a voluntary recall of its Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling coolers in February 2025 after receiving nearly a dozen complaints from customers who had experienced fingertip amputations and crushing injuries while using the coolers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company says it is recalling an estimated 1,060,000 coolers that were sold in the U.S. — as well as an additional 47,000 that were sold in Canada and 23,000 sold in Mexico — as a result. These coolers were available for purchase from a variety of retailers, including online from the company directly, as well as from other brick and mortar retailers like Target and Costco.

The recall includes several Model/SKU numbers of the Latitude 90 Roller model, including the Maxcold, Powerade, Ecocool, and Sportsman. Shoppers can get a full list of the recalled items, as well as the date codes, by visiting the CPSC website. According to Igloo, these coolers were available for purchase at a variety of price points, and some folks could've paid upwards of $140 for the product.

The recall statement says that these coolers were manufactured before January 2024, and the date can be found on the bottom of the cooler, located within an imprint featuring an arrow directing shoppers to the month and last two digits of the year. As of the time of publication, Igloo says it has received 78 injury reports. Of them, 26 were severe and included a range of injuries from bone fractures to fingertip amputations, according to The Independent.

What should you do if you have a recalled Igloo cooler?

If you're one of the million plus people who purchased one of these coolers, Igloo is asking you to stop using it immediately. Instead, they say you should contact Igloo directly for a free replacement handle by calling 888-943-5182 Monday through Friday, during regular business hours. Customers can also send an email to igloo90qt@sedgwick.com or make a direct inquiry to the company through their website by visiting www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com.