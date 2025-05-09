FDA Recalls 4,500 Canned Beans in 23 States as They May Contain ‘Life-Threatening’ Allergen

The canned goods had rolled out of major retail stores earlier this year but were soon recalled to ensure the safety of the general public.

Canned beans are one of the frequently purchased food products in the retail industry. It is also subject to strict evaluation and assessment for the greater good of the public and food security. Recently, the Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans were recalled from all over the U.S. after experts discovered a potential allergen that could affect millions of people. On May 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled 4,515 cases of the beans manufactured by the Vietti Food Group in Nashville. The culprit– the presence of “undeclared soy,” per an official report by the FDA.

“Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” the announcement stated. The product was distributed through retailers in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. The best-by date was listed as 17th February, 2028. The 15-ounce cans were already sold in large quantities before the recall announcement, in stores like Walmart, Associated Wholesale Grocers, K VA-T Food Stores, and Meijer. Consumers who had purchased the canned products were urged to return them to the seller for a “full refund.”

While the canned beans do contain soy, a potential allergen, no cases have been reported yet. It falls in the list of the nine major allergens– milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and sesame. The CNN reported that there were about 300 food recalls in 2024, linked to about 1,400 illnesses. Nearly 500 people were sick, and 19 deaths occurred due to illnesses related to contaminated food. This has significantly increased since 2023. “Most years, the number of recalls doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the safety of food,” said Teresa Murray, director of the consumer watchdog group with the Public Interest Research Group.

“Soy can cause some mild stomach and intestinal side effects such as constipation, bloating, and nausea. It can also cause allergic reactions involving rash, itching, and breathing problems in some people,” a report by WebMD states. Essentially, soy is a legume that is consumed as a popular source of plant-based protein in food products. It is processed into a range of products like tempeh, tofu, soy milk, and miso, per Medical News Today. For people who are not allergic to the protein food item, it is highly beneficial as it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is a go-to protein source for vegan and vegetarian diets.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of raw soybeans will contain 446 kilocalories, 36.5 grams of protein, and 20 grams of fat. They are low in saturated fat and high in protein, iron, and folate. Hence, a great source of overall nutrition. However, soy allergy is common and often triggers the immune system to react with mild or severe symptoms. Besides the allergy, soy comes with great benefits, from promoting better heart health to reducing the risk of breast cancer. According to a 2022 study, pre- and post-menopausal females who consume higher amounts of soy isoflavones are likely to have reduced risk of breast cancer. It is also beneficial in reducing type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis risk.