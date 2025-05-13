Several Eyedrops and Eyecare Products Have Been Recalled We'll continue to update this list of eyedrop recalls as more products are added. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 13 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

Eyedrops can be used to maintain eye health in a variety of different ways. From helping relieve red, itchy eyes during allergy season, to assisting with age-related dryness, there are so many different products on the market to help to meet your needs. But, when one of those products that we've come to rely on gets recalled, it's important to learn about what's going on as quickly as possible.

That's because using a product that has been deemed unfit can cause everything from mild irritation to serious injury. As such, GreenMatters has put together a running list of all of the eyedrop recalls in 2025. You can read about which products have been pulled from the market, and why, below. And, don't forget to check back on this list in the future, as we'll be updating it as new recalls are issued throughout the year.



AvKARE recalls more than 1.8 million cartons of eyedrops.

Tennessee-based distributor AvKARE has announced a voluntary recall of five of its eyedrop products. The urgent announcement was posted on the company's website and shared by the FDA, noting that the products had been deemed to be of unacceptable quality by the manufacturing CGMP. For those who may not know, the CGMP is the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations put into place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These regulations are meant to help maintain the standard of pharmaceutical quality of products that are manufactured and designed for human use, according to the FDA's website, which breaks down some of the different things the CGMP monitors, and includes ingredients, strength, quality, and even how information is shared with consumers. According to AvKARE, the following products did not meet those standards:

NDC# 50268-126-15 Lubricant Eye Drops Solution

NDC# 50268-678-15 Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution

NDC# 50268-043-15 Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution

NDC# 50268-066-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1%

NDC# 50268-068-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution

Each of these products were shipped to retailers and distributors between May 26, 2023 and April 21, 2025. You can get a full list of the Lot numbers and expiration dates of the products included in the recall by visiting the AvKARE website. Those who have already purchased the products are being asked to discontinue their use at once. Customers are then being asked to complete a "Quantity to Return" form (also provided on their website).