How Many U.S. Plane Crashes Have There Been in 2025? The number of plane crashes in 2025 may astound you. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 12 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET

Is it increasingly rough turbulence or the heart-thumping jerk of a plane in the midst of a disaster? If you and your companion animals are frequent fliers, you likely noticed a disturbing increase in the number of devastating news reports of global plane crashes. Have you ever flown on a budget airline, noticed the profoundly poor service, and feared for your safety? You're not alone, and many people are now more nervous than ever before to get on any airplane for fear of impending doom.

With all of that said, is the mass hysteria and overwhelming dread necessary? Are airlines in the U.S. and abroad really becoming so unsafe as to swear off flying in favor of other forms of transportation? Let's do our best Nathan Fielder impression and investigate the number of plane crashes in 2025 alone and assess whether or not the public concern over aviation safety is prudent or overblown.

How many plane crashes have there been in 2025?

From the first aviation crash in Round Mountain, Nev., on Jan. 2 through the Woodville, Ark., crash on June 6, there have been 176 fatalities across 55 fatal aviation crashes in the U.S., per National Transportation Safety Board data. Per FOX 4 News, there were 179 fatal aviation crashes in the U.S. in 2024, so we are on our way to approaching that unfortunate statistic.

Per the National Transportation Safety Board's CAROL Query database, there have been 529 Accidents, Incidents, or Occurrences globally, from the first Accident in Naples, Fla., on Jan. 1, through the Accident in Camas, Wash., on June 10. To clarify, not all crashes or reported events are on commercial airlines carrying a large amount of passengers.

According to a CNN report on aviation crashes and incidents in 2025, the number of near-misses and other scary events being featured so prominently in the news is contributing to declining airline ticket sales. "In the wake of January’s midair collision, close calls in U.S. airspace have been under increased scrutiny. Air carriers announced a drop in ticket sales in April as customers reported a fear of flying," per the report.

Yet, the hard data doesn't necessarily back up the assertion that there are more fatal crashes in 2025 than ever before. "By the numbers, travel by plane is only getting safer...The average number of annual deadly cases has fallen by more than half since 2000," per CNN. Yet, "While fatal accidents are becoming less common, high-profile near misses between aircraft have drawn renewed attention — especially amid a shortage of air traffic controllers in the U.S."