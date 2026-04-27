Several States Can Expect High Winds and Late Season Heavy Snowfall These states were all told to brace for between six to eight inches of snow. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 27 2026, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Joy Real/Unsplash

While most places are experiencing the lively rebirth and blooming that comes along each spring as temperatures climb, there are a few states across the U.S. where spring doesn't exactly seem to have sprung yet. In fact, the National Weather Service says that some places are going to be feeling a deep chill thanks to a winter weather event that is heading their way, bringing wind and loads of snow right along with it. So, which states have a heavy snow warning in April 2026?

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Actually, it's quite a few of them! You can find out which states the National Weather Service says are about to get pounded with winter weather below, as well as more info about why these regions are seeing a late spring thaw just as many other states are beginning to experience more traditional late April weather, which includes the rain showers and warmer temperatures that are needed to get all of the trees and flowers blooming again this year.

Source: Val Vesa/Unsplash

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Which states are expecting heavy snow in April?

The National Weather Service posted a Short Range Public Discussion on its Weather Prediction Center on Apr. 27, 2026. According to the update, the agency was expecting "several days of severe weather" across several places, including: Montana

Wyoming

Colorado

Utah These states were all told to brace for between six inches and a foot of snow in higher elevations in certain areas. In Denver, it looks like people were told to brace for up to eight inches of fresh powder, as well as heavy winds.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Colorado, residents were being told to put off any non-essential travel as 12 inches were expected to fall in places like McClure Pass, Buford, Crested Butte, and Skyway. Utah residents were also told to watch out for around a foot of snow, while Montana was expected to see around 10 inches. And while a late-season snowfall is usually the last thing many people want to see, especially those craving spring, this may be exactly what the region needs right now.

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Source: Henrique Ferreira/Unsplash

According to Men's Journal, this was a relatively quiet season for a lot of the west, with many places receiving less snow than usual. That can lead to bigger summer droughts, since many places rely on snow melt to come down from higher elevations, bringing some much needed moisture to valleys and lower elevation areas, which need the water to help the plants and animals in the region thrive. Not only that, but less snow means less water seeping into the ground, which can impact drinking water.

Why is it snowing in April?