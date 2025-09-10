Beloved Japanese Racehorse Who Went Winless in Career, Haru Urara, Has Died — Details Here Though winless, she was beloved and inspired a Japanese multimedia franchise. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Sept. 10 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: 東スポレースチャンネル/YouTube

For a racehorse who famously lost each of the 113 races in which she participated, Haru Urara became a beloved legend in the equine industry and far beyond. At age 29, Haru Urara was living out her days in a calm and peaceful manner, enjoying plenty of space to roam and be free. Sadly, the story below deals with the topic of the death of an animal, so please consider this a trigger warning, as we will discuss Haru Urara's life, death, and the details of her horse racing career.

While the equine industry is rife with mistreatment and downright abuse of horses, it appears that Haru Urara was living a peaceful life in retirement. Continue reading below to learn more about Haru Urara's career, her life as a racehorse and in retirement, as well as the details of her tragic passing.

Haru Urara cause of death:

As initially reported by Yahoo! Japan, "The cause of death was colic, which occurs when gas builds up in the intestines due to poor digestion of food and slows down intestinal movement. It's a dangerous disease with a high incidence and mortality rate in horses." Although the translation of the Yahoo! Japan report labels Haru Urara as a male, Haru Urara was a female horse.

"Why don't you give up?"



"Because she never did."



Fly high Haru Urara, may your perseverance continue to inspire countless others 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oWrG2tOZGG — Berserk (Is watching Alien: Earth) (@BerserkWingssss) September 9, 2025

"[She] hadn't pooped on the morning of the 8th, so I thought something was wrong and called a veterinarian to treat him," said Yuko Miyahara, the president of the farm (Martha Farm) where Haru Urara was living. "I stayed with [her] through the night, but... [her] condition suddenly worsened at dawn, and [she] passed away. It's truly unfortunate."

It is with heavy hearts that we share that Haru Urara passed away on September 9.



The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.



We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara's care. — Umamusume: Pretty Derby (@umamusume_eng) September 9, 2025

Haru Uraru was the inspiration for the Umamusume: Pretty Derby Japanese multimedia franchise with a cult following. As reported by Gosu Gamers, "Despite her strong lineage, Haru Urara never managed to win a single race during her professional career. She debuted on November 17, 1998 at the Kōchi Racetrack [and] placed last among [the] racers. She would continue competing in races once or twice every month without winning over the course of the next four years."

What is colic in horses?

According to the Colic in Your Horse page on the University of Minnesota Extension website, "Colic indicates a painful problem in your horse’s abdomen." The condition can be quite painful, though with early detection and proper veterinarian support, horses can survive.

Per the Extension school website, signs to watch out for include the horse frequently looking at or biting their side, lying down and/or rolling, little or no passing of manure, poor eating habits, a change in their drinking habits, and other symptoms. If you are caring for a horse, it is vitally important that you seek urgent support from a veterinarian who specializes in horse care and health, who can help with diagnosing and treating the horse.

Haru Urara has sadly passed away today. She was 29 years old.



May she rest well and run free in heaven.



🔗: https://t.co/tpqnUt7qT0 pic.twitter.com/hjgS3pOg99 — 𝑹𝒊𝒏𝒊 • リニ 🐰🍪🐾 (@cocoarini) September 9, 2025

How old was Haru Urara?