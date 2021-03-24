Despite her fervent desire to see climate change eliminated, Greta Thunberg is just like every 18-year-old girl. She has to make time for her education and her budding career. She has to contend with the opinions of both her supporters and her critics and come to grips with how those opinions make her feel. Through all that, she also needs to set aside time for herself, to decompress and be herself. It begs the question, what does Greta Thunberg do in her spare time?