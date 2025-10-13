A Popular Frozen Vegetable Brand Has Issued a Nationwide Recall Shoppers are being told to discontinue using these veggies at once. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 13 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Kelvin Zyteng/Unsplash

When we buy vegetables, it's usually because we want to create a healthy meal for ourselves or our families. But, when those vegetables get recalled, suddenly our plan for a healthy feast can be turned into a stressful moment as we frantically search to see if the food we bought is still safe to consume. That's likely what people who recently purchased some frozen veggies are worried about after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide recall.

According to the FDA, the frozen vegetables are being recalled over concerns that they've been contaminated with listeria, an organism that can cause potentially deadly infections in some. And while most people will only experience mild effects, it's important that you follow the FDA's advice. Worried that these recalled veggies could be lurking in your freezer? You can find out which ones are included in the recall, as well as what you need to do if you've purchased or consumed them, below.

The FDA has recalled Sno Pac brand's frozen spinach.

On Oct. 7, 2025, the FDA shared an update from the Sno Pac brand, which detailed the nationwide recall of the company's Bulk 35-ounce Organic Frozen Spinach and 10-ounce bags of the Organic Frozen Cut Spinach over concerns that the products may have come into contact with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were sold to retailers as well as distributors. The FDA is instructing anyone who purchased the bulk boxes to check their products for the following lot codes:

250107A

250107B

250107C

250107D

2501071

2501073 Each of these products will have an expiration date of 1/7/27. Those who purchased the 10-ounce bags are being told to be on the lookout for the following info: Lot code SPM1.190.5, best by date 7/9/27

Lot code SPC1.160.5, best by date 6/9/27

Lot code SPC2.160.5, best by date 6/9/27

Lot code SPM1.097.5, best by date 4/7/27 The recall was issued after the company's supplier found a positive case of Listeria monocytogenes in one of the bulk packages.

Anyone who purchased the recalled items is being instructed to discontinue using the product at once and either dispose of any unused spinach at home, or else return it to where they purchased it from in order to obtain a full refund. The FDA says that anyone with questions is being instructed to contact the company directly for more information by calling (507) 725-5281 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause a range of symptoms in those who are exposed.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Listeria monocytogenes are responsible for causing an infection known as listeriosis. Those who are very young, the elderly, and anyone who is immunocompromised or pregnant will experience the worst of the symptoms, which range from fever to seizures. In the most extreme cases, listeriosis can also cause death or miscarriage.