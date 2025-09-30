A Deadly Listeria Recall Has Been Issued for Prepared Meals From Walmart: Details Immediately contact your doctor if you believe you consumed tainted food. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 30 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Food Safety and Inspection Service

Another day, another deadly Listeria recall has been issued for food items sold at Walmart. Indeed, Listeria outbreaks have been so prevalent in 2025 that it seems every week, another food staple from a retail giant is being recalled due to deadly contamination. If you are a frequent Walmart shopper, you'll want to pay attention to this story. What item has been recalled from Walmart, and how many people have been affected? We answer those questions, and more, below.

As retailers and manufacturers continue to shirk the responsibility of providing safe, affordable, accessible food options to customers, the number of hospitalizations and untimely deaths due to poor quality, contaminated food will continue to grow. All of that said, let's explore the latest recall from the folks at Walmart, and examine why this recall is so infuriating.

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce sold at Walmart has been recalled due to Listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) notice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and FSIS are investigating a Listeria outbreak due to Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce sold at Walmart being contaminated with Listeria. One of the companies that produces pre-cooked pasta for the ready-to-eat meal tested the product for Listeria, which came back positive.

Thus far, according to the CDC's page that has been tracking the Listeria outbreak due to contaminated prepared meals from Trader Joe's, Albertsons, and now the Marketside ready-to-eat pasta sold at Walmart, there have been 20 reported cases of Listeria, of which 19 resulted in hospitalizations. Tragically, there have been four deaths that have arisen due to this current Listeria outbreak. To this point, the Listeria outbreak has reached 15 states, according to the CDC.

"These products should no longer be available for sale, but may still be in your fridge or freezer," according to the CDC. You can identify the Marketside product by the following details: It is sold in a 12-oz clear plastic tray package labeled "Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce"

The "Best if used by dates" include: Sept. 22, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; Sept. 25, 2025; Sept. 29, 2025; Sept. 30, 2025; and Oct. 1, 2025

The "Establishment number" is "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718".

"Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," per the FSIS website. "Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms."