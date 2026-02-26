Frozen Blueberries Are Being Recalled After the FDA Says They Could Be Contaminated With Listeria The blueberries were sold in both the U.S. and Canada. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 26 2026, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Blueberries are a delicious fruit that is known for being high in antioxidants. And while these berries are best enjoyed fresh for their full nutritional benefits, many people opt to eat frozen berries during the off season when it's harder to get your hands on the newly harvested fruits. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning customers against eating certain berries after one company issued a product recall due to possible listeria contamination concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

The blueberry recall involves more than 55,000 pounds of the frozen fruits, which the agency says was sold across several U.S. states and Canada. Curious what you need to do to keep yourself and your family safe from this blueberry recall? The FDA's alert breaks down the details about the blueberry recall, including a description of the products that are included in the nationwide recall as well as information about who should be most concerned about having the frozen berries in their fridge.

Source: Nica Cn/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The FDA has recalled more than 55,000 frozen blueberries.

According to a February 2026 statement on the FDA's website, Oregon Potato Company is recalling its IQF Blueberries (IQF stands for individually quick frozen) as of Feb. 12, 2026 due to possible Listeria monocytogenes. The recall includes 55,689 pounds of berries, which were sold in both 30-pound cases and 1,400-pound totes. The recalled items include: 30-pound lots: 2055 B2, 2065 B1, and 2065 B3

1,400-pound tote lots: 3305 A1 and 3305 B1 The expiration dates are all through 2027.

On Feb. 24, 2026, the FDA gave this recall its highest risk level, moving it up to a Class I recall. The blueberries were distributed to wholesalers in Oregon, Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington, and Canada, according to Health.com. However, you probably don't need to go check your freezers at home for the berries, since the publication says that these blueberries never made it to retailers after they were shipped to distributors, which hopefully means none of them made it to market.

Article continues below advertisement

URGENT RECALL ⚠️ More than 55,000 pounds of blueberries distributed in Washington and three other states were recalled due to listeria risks: https://t.co/DmG1vBEOfA pic.twitter.com/KrF0lrdkWN — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) February 25, 2026

What is Listeria?

You may have noticed that a lot of recalls involve possible listeria contamination. Listeria monocytogenes are a bacterium that can cause a serious infection in anyone who consumes it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the bacteria can cause intestinal distress for those who get mild cases. However, more severe cases are common in high-risk populations, which includes newborns, seniors, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant people.