French Broad Chocolates Recalls Candies Sold Across the Country for a Potentially Deadly Reason There are multiple products included in the recall. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 28 2026, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: frenchbroadchocolates.com

Chocolate lovers, beware. There's a major recall being shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A chocolate company that sells treats across the country has issued a recall after discovering the potential for a life-threatening allergen. French Broad Chocolates is recalling its walnut bonbons after realizing that an allergen doesn't appear on the product's label. The FDA's recall explains which bonbons are part of the recall, as well as what shoppers need to look out for.

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Have you purchased any treats from the French Broach Chocolates company? If so, you'll want to carefully read the details of the FDA's announcement to learn about what you should do with the product if you've purchased it. Keep reading to find out more.

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French Broad Chocolates have issued a recall of their bonbons.

The Asheville, North Carolina based French Broach Chocolates PBC has issued recall of its Bette's Bake Sale Bonbon Collection. An announcement was made on Apr. 23, 2026, and it includes the six, 12, and 24-piece boxes. The recall includes two batch numbers: 260417

260414 According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products contained walnuts, a known allergen.

The labeling error was caught by an employee, who discovered that the Peach Cobbler version and the Walnut Fudge version had been swapped, creating the confusion. French Broad Chocolates has a national distribution, and the treats were sold on the company's website and were distributed to retail stores in 41 states across the country, including Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, and more. A full list of all of the states where the product was sold can be found on the FDA's website.

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French Broad Chocolates PBC Recalls Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons Due to Undeclared Walnuts https://t.co/tJmmUeyAJy pic.twitter.com/rW5kusnw24 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 24, 2026

What should you do if you've purchased the recalled items?

Unlike other recalls, where the products are being pulled because of contamination or an issue with the food item themselves, this recall doesn't pertain to all shoppers. Those who don't have a walnut allergy and who aren't worried about ingesting the ingredient can continue to enjoy the bonbons. However, those who cannot have walnuts are being asked to return them to the place where they were purchased in order to get a full refund.

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Anyone with questions can reach out to the company directly by calling them at 828-252-4181 during regular business hours, or by emailing the customer service department at support@frenchbroadchocolates.com. Fortunately, the FDA reports that there have been no injuries or illnesses reported as a result of this recall.

What are the symptoms of an allergic reaction?