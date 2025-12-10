Popular Soup Recalled in 14 States Due to Undeclared Allergen — Check Your Pantry

Many people in the U.S. deal with different kinds of food allergies, making accurate labeling very important.

Food recalls in the U.S. have become a common safeguarding practice as companies and concerned authorities work together to prevent any foodborne illnesses and allergic reactions due to undeclared allergens, contamination, or other safety hazards. These alerts often come from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the US Department of Agriculture through press releases, social media, and store announcements. In one such incident, the FDA has recently posted an update about Lil’ Turtles announcing a recall for Grandma Belle’s Tomato Basil Soup. The recall was issued after discovering undeclared milk allergens in the said product.

Close-up view of tomato soup. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ian Laker Photography)

As per the official notice, the announcement applies to every lot of the soup sold in 17-ounce glass jars through major retail stores from September 23, 2022, to December 3, 2025. These stores are located across multiple states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota, Utah, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Iowa. For additional information on the exact locations, consumers are encouraged to go through the official report released by the FDA. The problem came to light after an inspection was carried out by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

A woman is drinking soup. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Enes Evren)

Many people across the country deal with different kinds of food allergies or sensitivities, making accurate labeling a very important step for any company. The FDA identifies nine major food allergens that the companies must clearly disclose, and milk is one of them. If an individual with milk allergies consumes the contaminated product even in small amounts, it can trigger serious reactions. Luckily, the FDA states, "There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall.” However, if you’re someone with a milk allergy and have purchased the product without knowing about the contamination, you can contact the company for a replacement.

The organization also states, “Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Josh Coblentz at 330-897-6400.” During a voluntary recall by a company, the FDA oversees the process by analyzing the potential health risks, examining the company’s recall plan, tracking how effectively the product is being removed, and, when necessary, notifying the public and the retailers in the distribution chain about the issue. Meanwhile, milk allergy reactions can show up within just a few hours after consuming the product, and the symptoms often vary from one person to another.

A girl feeling nauseous. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ozgurcankaya)

While some people may notice signs like itchy rashes, breathing difficulty, or a tingling sensation around the mouth, others may face swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, along with coughing and vomiting, as reported by Mayo Clinic. It's also important to note that milk allergies can sometimes trigger anaphylaxis, which is a potentially fatal condition that makes breathing very difficult by swelling the airways. After different kinds of nuts, milk is one of the most common food triggers linked to anaphylaxis. Taking this into consideration, it is always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional even if mild symptoms show up.

More on Green Matters

What Does Animal-Free Dairy Mean for People With Milk Allergies?

Popular Dessert Buns Recalled in 33 States After FDA Finds Undeclared Milk Allergen

Ritz Just Recalled This Popular Snack Due to an Undeclared Allergen — Check Your Pantry