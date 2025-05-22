Walmart Issues Nationwide Recalls and Some Of These Items Might Be In Your Home

The contamination in some of these products could have life-threatening consequences in people if they end up consuming these.

For many Americans, Walmart is the go-to outlet. Where else would they go if they need to buy fruits, bread, broccoli, cookies, gaming consoles, a personal diary, or let’s say, a pair of socks their child needs urgently for school the following day? Whenever anyone needs something, Walmart is the default setting that prompts them to reach out for its app on their phone or to step out of their home and proceed towards the nearest Walmart. However, lately, the name “Walmart” has been making certain people cringe, mainly because of its product recall list skyrocketing in the past few months. Since March 2025 alone, the supermarket has issued as many as four product recalls in the food category, as stated on its official website.

Woman shopping groceries at a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

"Walmart and Sam’s Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals. In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs,” Walmart mentions on the website. So, although Walmart’s leaders are extremely prudent towards maintaining customer satisfaction and preventing product-related mishaps, they're encountering intractable scenarios such as these recalls. Given that 95% of American consumers visit Walmart at least twice per year, per Capital One Shopping, these recalls are high points that demand far-reaching changes from the store.

Supermarket aisle slinging with household products (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Caique Morais)

One of the first Walmart recalls that hit the market in March was issued by Nestle USA for Lean Cuisine® and STOUFFER’S® frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material. Initiated on March 18, 2025, the recall included items like butternut squash ravioli, spinach artichoke ravioli, lemon garlic shrimp stir fry, and party-size lasagna. Nestle issued this recall after customers brought to their attention some cases of health issues and a choking incident. All of these protein-rich snacks were distributed at major retailers in the U.S.

A person holding an open bag of tortilla chips. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics.com)

The next recall was announced by Frito-Lay on March 28, 2025, wherein the company instructed consumers to return their packs of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips as they could be potentially contaminated with undeclared milk. People with severe sensitivity to milk were urged to return the product to the place of purchase or consult a doctor immediately if already consumed. These chips were distributed to a mix of retailers, including grocery, convenience, and drug stores across 13 states in the U.S. On April 10, 2025, Duda Farm Fresh Foods issued another recall for its ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6oz Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores.

A bunch of celery (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Monika Borys)

The reason was possible contamination with a deadly bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes. People with a weak immune system, such as elderly adults, pregnant women, and newborns, were asked to stay away from this snack as the bacteria could trigger severe health issues if ingested. No cases of health problems have been reported to date, though. The most recent product recall Walmart faced was on May 6, 2025. The FDA announced that Vietti Food Group of Nashville had initiated a recall for 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans. The reason for the recall was a potential contamination with undeclared soy, which could be life-threatening to the consumer.