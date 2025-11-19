Ice Cream Bars Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergen That Could Be Life-Threatening

Those who have already purchased the product can return it for a refund or discard it.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams voluntarily recalled one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars over the potential presence of undeclared soy and wheat. Soy and wheat are products that people can be allergic to, which makes it mandatory for companies to put an allergen warning. Hence, undeclared products can unintentionally harm consumers, causing extreme allergies. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA alert says. The affected product contains the lot code number 25-210. The ice cream bars were distributed to grocery stores across the U.S.

Ice cream bars on a green table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jenner Images)

But thankfully, no injuries or illnesses have been reported so far. "The recall was initiated after a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing," the alert added. The crunch toppings are suspected to contain wheat and soy without any warning or mention on the package. Those who have already purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a refund or discard it. For further queries, consumers can reach out to the company via their contact number 614-488-3224 or send an email to contact@jenis.com. Both customer care services are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

A person holding an ice cream bar. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Diy13)

There are many reasons why this recall was important. Primarily because it is for the sake of the consumers' health. Millions of Americans experience food sensitivities or allergies every year, as per the agency. "Food allergic reactions vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock," according to the FDA. The nine major food allergens identified are milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame. The voluntary recall initiated by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was a testament to the company's commitment to quality product and transparency.

Passion fruit ice cream popsicles. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kar3k4)

Speaking to Newsweek, the FDA revealed the process behind a recall. "Most recalls in the U.S. are carried out voluntarily by the product manufacturer," it said. "When a company issues a public warning, typically via news release, to inform the public of a voluntary product recall, the FDA shares that release on our website as a public service," the agency added. The role of the FDA during a voluntary recall is to review the alert posted by the company. They also review the recall strategy, evaluate the health hazard presented by the product, monitor the recall, and alert the public and other companies in the supply chain about the recalled products.

"The FDA provides public access to information on recalls by posting a listing of recalls according to their classification in the FDA Enforcement Report, including the specific action taken by the recalling company," the agency said. The FDA Enforcement Report is expected to provide a listing providing details of the recalled products.

More on Green Matters

Manufacturer Recalls Over 16,000 Gallons of Ice Cream Tubs — FDA Issues Serious Warning

Publix Issues Voluntary Recall of Popular Vanilla Ice Cream in 6 States — Warns of Allergy Risks

Oregon Company Recalls 'Vampire Slayer' Cheese Over Listeria Fears — Check Your Fridge