There Is a Clear Connection Between These Foods and Lung Cancer, New Study Finds

We all know that there's a link between our health and what we eat, but researchers from Chongqing University in China believe that there's a clear connection between certain foods and an increased risk of developing lung cancer. The study was published in the medical journal Thorax, where the researchers broke down how they analyzed the diets of more than 100,000 adults, comparing them to their risk of developing lung cancer.

They say that those who had a diet rich in a specific food had a 41 percent greater chance of developing the disease. And this isn't the first time experts have raised concerns about the connection between food and cancer risks, and there's been a lot of research into the connection between the two. Are there foods that cause lung cancer? And which ones increase your risk? You can find out everything you need to know about the research below.

Do some foods cause lung cancer?

Researchers shared their findings in the medical journal, claiming that lung cancer is another risk they were evaluating when it comes to the "modern industrial diet," which includes ultra-processed foods (UPF). The study involved analyzing data that was collected from the U.S. Prostate, Lung, Colorectal and Ovarian (PLCO_ Cancer Screening Trial, which involved a 12-year deep dive into the lives of adults aged 55 to 74.

The findings discovered that those who ate more UPF had a significantly higher risk when it came to lung cancer, even after the researchers made adjustments for certain lifestyle factors like income and smoking. The increased risk was observed in both small cell and non-small cell types of lung cancers. And while smoking remained the No. 1 risk for developing the disease, diet was noted as a significant risk factor.

A 2024 study published by The BMJ found that UPF was linked to 32 different health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, as well as issues with lung and heart health, seemingly reinforcing the notion that UPF could cause adverse health conditions for some people, including an increased cancer risk.

What foods increase your risk of developing lung cancer?

According to Newsweek, the researchers looked at a variety of foods in the study, and that included everything from industrial baked goods to frozen meals. The reason for this is that the foods are high in ingredients that are unhealthy when consumed in large amounts, including additives that can interfere with the body's immune and metabolic functions, as well as sodium and sugar.

Additionally, these nutrient deficient foods can prevent people from consuming healthier foods that could lower their risks. Newsweek believes that this research may prompt health advocates to call for better labeling practices on UPFs, as well as increased promotion of a lifestyle that relies more heavily on whole foods like lean proteins, fruits, and veggies.

However, other experts caution against putting too much stock in the findings. The publisher of the British Medical Journal told Newsweek that no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect." That being said, they did admit that the study did say that it's worth looking into, since there seemed to be a direct connection between the UPFs and cancer risk.

