A Multi-State Pasta Meal Recall Leaves Multiple People Dead People in 18 states have been sickened by the meals. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 3 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET

Several ready-to-eat pasta meals that are sold in nationwide chains like Kroger, Trader Joe's, and Walmart have been recalled due to a potential listeria outbreak. The products were sold under multiple brand names, and appeared in stores across the country. Sadly, the listeria outbreak appears to have taken a deadly turn, and multiple fatalities have been reported as a result. As such, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a major recall, asking shoppers to heed its warnings.

That includes offering up information on how to find and identify the recalled items, as well as how to determine if you're experiencing any symptoms that could be connected with the listeria outbreak. Want to learn more? Keep reading as we break down everything the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said about the outbreak, including what shoppers should do with their impacted purchases if they want to get a refund. Trigger warning: This post contains information about pregnancy loss.

Read-to-eat pasta meals recalled over listeria concerns.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nate's Fine Foods, Inc issued a recall in September 2025, after receiving reports of a multi-state Listeria monocytogenes outbreak involving the company's pasta. The FDA says the recall was made Sept. 25, when 20 people were infected with a strain of listeria that had been linked to the precooked pasta meals. Of those 20, 19 were hospitalized and four people died, according to the FDA. Sadly, one of the illnesses involved a fetal death.

As of Nov. 3, 2025 the cases have continued to climb, and 27 illnesses have been reported with 25 hospitalizations and six deaths. Those illnesses span across multiple states, including California, Florida, Hawaii, Utah, and more. You can get a complete list by visiting the FDA's website.

What products are included in the FDA's ready-to-eat pasta meal recall?

While Nate's Fine Foods, Inc. is the manufacturer of the pasta used in the precooked meals, the list of brands associated with the recall goes beyond the Nates name, and includes: Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo

Marketside Linguine with Beef, Meatballs, & Marinara Sauce

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine

Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Visit the FDA's website to get a complete list of the products being recalled.

What should you do if you've purchased the recalled pasta meals?

According to USA Today, both the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are telling customers that they should return any recalled items to the place where they were purchased to obtain a refund. Those who aren't interested in a refund can also dispose of them at home, as long as they are sure to clean and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the products.