Competition Expected to Be Fierce in Alaska's Annual Fat Bear Week

The annual Fat Bear Week celebration is a beloved tradition for Alaskan locals, as well as long distance viewers who watch the action from afar. Participants are invited to vote on a series of adorable bear contestants, each of whom are in their own personal race to pack on as many pounds as they can before settling down for a long winter hibernation.

While Fat Bear Week may sound like an contest rife with body shaming, it's actually a great way to bring some awareness to the thousands of brown bears that call the preserve at Brooks River in Katmai National Park home. Not only does it celebrate the unique beauty of each bear, but it also highlights the role these magnificent animals play in their local ecosystem. Keep reading to learn more, including how you can cast your own vote for the chunkiest bear of 2024.

When is Fat Bear Week 2024?

Fat Bear Week 2024 prep begins early for the bears who compete in this contest each year, according to the Associated Press, as they start upping their calorie intake during the summer so that they will have enough extra meat on their bones to last them through their annual hibernation.

However, the humans don't get involved in the fun until the contest officially opens up, something that happens on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when the park invites participants to cast their ballots for their favorite chubster. The contest then runs through Tuesday, Oct. 8.

What is Fat Bear Week?

The cheeky contest had its first run in 2014, according to the National Park Service website. It was done in the hope of celebrating all the bears who live in Katmai National Park, especially considering all they go through each year. In fact, some of the challenges facing the bear population have been caught on camera via the park's streaming platform, which broadcasts info about the bears throughout the year.

Viewers can follow along as fan favorite bears gorge sockeye salmon or go to battle — sometimes coming to a sad end, like the bear cub that the Associated Press notes was killed during summer 2024 when it came across the path of a more aggressive male bear.

The Fat Bear Week champion is picked through a bracket style competition.

The 2024 voting process will feature two different components. First up is the Fat Bear Jr. portion, which features a handful of bear cubs. Contestants for the junior contest were announced on Sept. 24 by park officials.

Then, there's the adult bear contest — contestants are expected to be announced on Sept. 30. These bears are expected to be the crème de la crème of the park, embodying all the signs of a successful pre-hibernation binge.

All voting will open on Oct. 2 on the Explore website, with participants getting a chance to cast their final ballots on Oct. 8. The contest is run in a bracket style, which makes it an elimination style tournament. Each bear faces off with another at each stage of the contest, ensuring that the competition dwindles the further into the contest they get.