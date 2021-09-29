Fat Bear Week: The History, This Year’s Contestants, and More

Wildlife lovers are once again (virtually) reconvening for the highly anticipated Fat Bear Week. The annual celebration highlights the most voluptuous brown bears living in Alaska's Katmai National Park. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, 2021, admirers worldwide can vote on the chunkiest of the bunch from their homes — undoubtedly a worthwhile endeavor for any and all wildlife enthusiasts. And Fat Bear Week's extensive history is guaranteed to warm your heart.

“[Fat Bear Week] is celebrating something we normally don’t get to celebrate, which is fatness, and fatness as something good and positive, because the bears survive on their fat,” Katmai National Park’s media ranger, Naomi Boak told Mental Floss.

Keep reading for more on the story behind this body positive, conservation-focused holiday.