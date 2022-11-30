The lawsuit asks the government to put a stop to the Dec. 5 hunt — and on Nov. 30, state appeals court Judge Lisa Rose responded to the lawsuit by temporarily halting the bear hunt, as reported by NJ.com.

Now, the coalition who filed the lawsuit has until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to submit its legal argument; the Division of Fish and Wildlife will then have until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to respond. In case you forgot, Dec. 5 is the day the hunt was originally scheduled to start.