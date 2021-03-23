Ignore Pandemic Fat-Shaming — And Follow These Body Positive Instagram Accounts Instead

Yogi, author, and the creator behind @mynameisjessamyn, Jessamyn Stanley, is famous for her incredible yoga classes, and for speaking out about inclusivity in the yoga community. She had always found that yogis were portrayed as thin, white athletes, but when she fell in love with the practice, she wanted to prove that it isn't necessarily the case — yoga can come in all shapes and sizes. Her words are incredibly insightful, and her graceful poses will definitely inspire you to start stretching.